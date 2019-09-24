Letter to the editor: Vote no on Peak 7 paving

My husband has been a full-time resident of Summit County since 1994 and has worked many blue-collar jobs to make his dream a reality. I’ve been here since 2012 when we fell in love. I take local jobs when my consulting dips. Eli took advantage of the housing stimulus to purchase a condo in Dillon Valley East. We used it as a steppingstone to a single-family home — every Summit County resident’s dream.

In 2015, we bought a tiny home on Peak 7. Apparently, we own the second or third cheapest home here.

We’re opposed to the Peak 7 local improvement district.

This is the largest local improvement district Summit County has seen. There are no true comps.

Estimates:

October 2018 local improvement district meeting: $5.25 million

January 2019 petition: $5.6 million

July 2019 county’s final assessment: $6.66 million

An increase of 26.8% in 10 months, and 18.9% in six months is excessive. Making the statement “LIDs typically come in at 60% of assessment” is even more misleading. Also, we’re fiscally responsible and don’t make financial decisions based on potentials. When a contractor gives us an estimate, we plan on paying the estimate. If it comes in under, we dance.

Based on complaints, only two of the roads in the district need paving. Over the last few years, the committee increased the neighborhood scope to “get buy-in and spread financial burden” to ultimately get those two roads paved.

The cost? In 2021, we’ll have a lien on our home to pay $20,000 plus up to $8,500 in interest. We will need to reappropriate retirement/medical/life funds and cut our fire mitigation budget (we were evacuated in 2017), prioritizing paving over our futures, first responders and our neighborhood.

We have no shame for choosing a frugal lifestyle. We are here for the nature.