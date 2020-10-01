Letter to the editor: Vote ‘no’ on Proposition 113, the national popular vote

The proponents of the national popular vote compact use the misnomer “make your vote count” to suggest that our Colorado votes don’t count now. This is 100% false! But it will certainly be the case if we make the mistake of voting “yes” for this dangerous proposition. Do we really want the voters of metro New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and D.C. to choose our president?

The agreement states that when enough states sign on that collectively represent a total of 270 electoral votes, then the electoral votes from all of those states will go to the winner of the national popular vote in subsequent presidential elections, regardless how the majority of people vote in each individual state. What if this compact were in place in 1998 when George Bush won the national popular vote? If you were a Californian, your 55 electoral votes would’ve gone to Bush, despite the voters of California choosing Kerry. Would that have been OK?

Our founders made a wise decision to design a system that makes states’ rights relevant. By doing so, they also reduced the likelihood of cheating, as the combination of states that make up the needed votes to win the election is fluid, and elections are managed by the individual states, making it very difficult to compromise the votes.

In spring 2019, Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation committing Colorado to the national popular vote compact. Thankfully, a successful petition drive is allowing we the people to decide if this is a good idea or not. This is not a partisan issue. It’s a Colorado issue. Vote “no” on Prop 116 to block Colorado from participating in the national popular vote agreement.