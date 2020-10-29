Letter to the editor: Vote ‘no’ on Proposition 114, grey wolf reintroduction

Being a longtime resident of Summit County, I fear that our state will have a bomb dropped upon us. The sudden and forced reintroduction of the grey wolf into Colorado will be destructive like a bomb. The pro-wolf groups are forcing Colorado Parks and Wildlife do so by our votes by people who are not experts on such a topic. Wolves are already coming to Colorado on their own. This slow introduction has a natural and manageable affect on the environment.

Pro-wolf groups have tried to say that the environments in Wyoming, Idaho and Montana have changed for the better with the wolf. Colorado is not the same type of area, and our demographics are much different. Colorado’s population is almost twice that of those states combined, and our tourist industry is so robust that finding a quiet place is becoming harder. Where can a pack of wolves be introduced without human-wolf complication? How can one expect a wolf to stay put in an area reintroduced to? Wolves can roam 50 miles a day, and like other animals, they will travel to less harsh areas.

We have already seen the problems when voters are allowed to vote on wildlife issues. In 1992, Amendment 10 was passed to eliminate the spring bear hunt. Now we are paying the price of such a decision with the abundance of bear/human interactions. Please do not let the backers such as Jane Fonda, Pamala Anderson, Louie Psihoyos, Alexi Lubomirski, Nate Dern and Shawn Heinrichs influence you and change Colorado, a place where they do not even live. Vote “no” on Proposition 114.