Letter to the editor: Vote no on Proposition CC to maintain state spending limits

Proposition CC will eliminate most of the spending restrictions currently in place to control the growth of state government. Do not be fooled by the language that says monies will just go to public schools, higher education, and roads bridges and transit. That may be so, but the state Legislature will then use the state funds already going to those services to use elsewhere. It is well known that our Gov. Jared Polis would like to have free health care for all people residing in Colorado. That could mean no employer provided health insurance. There are currently no restrictions that could prevent state funds previously allocated to public schools, etc., from going to some other unknown services in the future. Vote no on Proposition CC.