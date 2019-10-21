Letter to the editor: Vote no on Proposition DD to protect our natural environment

As a stand-alone proposition, the taxing of sports betting is something probably a lot of us could support. It’s the part of the vague wording of Proposition DD that states that the increase in state taxes would be used not only to pay for the regulation of sports betting but “to fund state water projects and commitments,” that should cause one to wonder what some of these projects and commitments might be. If you see the TV ads on Proposition DD with the gorgeous mountain and river scenes, you might think the money would be used to save these treasures. But if you look carefully at the Colorado Water Plan, as suggested by Susan Knopf in an Oct. 18 column in the Summit Daily News where she endorses Proposition DD, you get a different take on the priorities of many of the stakeholders that formulated the plan.

Here are some “water projects” that would likely be funded as a consequence of the passage of DD:

1. More dams on our rivers and more reservoirs that would support more development and suburban sprawl.

2. More water diversions from the already endangered Colorado and other river basins for commercial purposes.

3. More millions of gallons of water for fracking oil and gas wells to be drilled in Colorado. As the Boulder Weekly points out, the so-named Mr. Fracking, Josh Penry, was a consultant pushing for the passage of Proposition DD.

Why does American Rivers support DD? Check out where they get their millions in funding. We can’t continue to destroy our beautiful natural environment in the name of development. Please vote no on Proposition DD.