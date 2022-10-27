Letter to the Editor: Vote no on propositions 124, 125, 126 and support local liquor stores
Roger Pelot
Aurora
Aurora
I would like to add to Janet Vliet’s letter published on Oct. 17, 2022. If you buy your wine at City Market, where does the profit go? To Kroger, out of state. Wouldn’t you rather see it go to the local mom-and-pop liquor store where the proceeds go back into the local economy?
Vote no on 125 (and 124 & 126).
Letters to the Editor
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.