Letter to the editor: Vote Republican; the Democrats plan to take our guns

The Democratic platform states: “Democrats will ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high capacity magazines. We will incentivize states to enact licensing requirements for owning firearms and extreme risk protection order laws that allow courts to temporarily remove guns from the possession of those who are a danger to themselves or others. We will pass legislation requiring that guns be safely stored in homes. And Democrats believe that gun companies should be held responsible for their products, just like any other business, and will prioritize repealing the law that shields gun manufacturers from civil liability.”

The stated Democratic plan is to ban “assault weapons.” This is the same ban as the 10-year federal ban from 1994-2004 that resulted in “no statistical difference” in the rate of gun deaths during the 10-year ban. Such a ban has been proven not to work to reduce gun deaths, so the only motivation for this ban must be to disarm us all.

The Republican platform states: “The Second Amendment: Our Right to Keep and Bear Arms. We uphold the right of individuals to keep and bear arms, a natural inalienable right that predates the Constitution and is secured by the Second Amendment. Lawful gun ownership enables Americans to exercise their God-given right of self-defense for the safety of their homes, their loved ones, and their communities”

The only way to keep our guns is to reelect President Donald Trump.