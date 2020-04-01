Letter to the editor: Vote Rick Ihnken for Frisco Town Council in April election

I have know Rick Ihnken for the past 20 years. He is a stand-up guy full of intelligence, humility and an impeccable work ethic. He cares deeply about our community. As a current member of the Frisco Town Council, he has influenced local policy for the benefit of the public. He has been at the table aligning the town’s strategic plan with its budget, adopting a climate action plan that moved the town away from electric and toward solar and working with the Colorado Department of Transportation on the Gap Project. Thanks in part to Ihnken’s leadership, Frisco now has a sandy beach for locals and visitors to enjoy down at the marina.

Ihnken is energized about having the opportunity to serve Frisco for four more years. He looks forward to shoring up town infrastructure, continuing his work on affordable day care and ensuring responsible spending on behalf of the town.

I ask you to vote for Ihnken for Frisco Town Council. You won’t regret it!