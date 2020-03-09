Letter to the editor: Vote Rick Inhken for Frisco Town Council in April election

I am writing to encourage the residents of Frisco to join me in supporting our neighbor Rick Inhken in his campaign for Frisco Town Council. I have known Inhken professionally and personally for more than 15 years, during which time he has earned my deep respect and admiration. I first met Inhken when he was serving as a paramedic for Flight for Life. From the start, I found him to be compassionate, thoughtful, highly skilled and able to react calmly in the most stressful of situations. He was part of a team that provided superb health care to the residents and guests of Summit County when they were in the most need.

Since joining the staff at West Metro Fire, Inhken has continually assumed positions of increasingly greater responsibility and leadership. Drawing on his trademark humility, integrity and impeccable work ethic, he has been tasked with fiscal management, complex problem solving and delivery of a high level of service to the public. Those of us in the ski patrolling community feel fortunate that he still carves out time to bring his considerable talents and sense of humor to the slopes, even if only on a part-time basis.

As a friend, I know Inhken as a man who is passionate about the outdoors, the mountain-town lifestyle and the community spirit that make Frisco such a special place to live. I have the utmost confidence that he will do right by the hard-working residents of Frisco, representing our voices on the council and ensuring that our town is a truly great place to live, work and play.