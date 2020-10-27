Letter to the editor: Vote Sen. Bob Rankin for Colorado Senate District 8
Frisco
We recommend voting for incumbent Sen. Bob Rankin for the Colorado state Senate District 8 for the following reasons (and many more):
Rankin’s experience and qualifications are making a difference for northwest Colorado. From his military experience to his work in the private sector to his public service, Rankin has always run toward challenge.
Rankin will defend our public lands and will not advocate selling or transferring ownership. He will support our firefighters with more resources for fire detection and suppression. He supports better forest management practices. He will work to expand access to outdoor recreation.
