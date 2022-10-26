Letter to the Editor: Vote Stacey Nell to lead the Summit County Clerk & Recorder’s Office

As an election poll worker, I have worked with Stacey Nell for many years while she served as deputy clerk and chief deputy clerk for Summit County. I have found that Stacey passionately cares about assuring everyone who is qualified to vote is able to vote, that every election in Summit County is carried out legally and fairly, and that all election workers, whether on county staff or temporary, like myself, are fully trained to perform our duties in a meticulously legal manner.

Stacey obviously loves working in the Summit County Clerk & Recorder’s office and puts in long hours, especially during elections, to make sure everything is done correctly. She has played a huge role in protecting our county’s voting equipment and processes for more than five years with both physical and cyber security measures.

While I have not worked with Stacey on the licensing and registration aspects of the position (motor vehicle, business, marriage, birth and death records, etc.), I know she brings her passion for service to the public and adhering to all legal details to those areas, also. One example is her ongoing work to create a bilingual Division of Motor Vehicles kiosk in the county, and another is her leadership role in implementing a new computer system in the Clerk & Recorder’s Office that will provide enhanced services to the public, such as online marriage license applications.

No one, other than the current clerk and recorder, who is term-limited, could do the job of Summit County clerk and recorder better than Stacey Nell. I am voting for Stacey Nell because she is eminently qualified for the job, and I know that she will perform that job well. I hope everyone who reads this will join me for voting for her, too.