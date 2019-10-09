Letter to the editor: Vote Stan Katz for Summit School District board

We are writing to support Stan Katz for the Summit School District School Board. We know his commitment to education through his membership on the Advisory Committee for Mountain Scholars, a college scholarship and support program for first-generation Summit County students. His contributions to this committee have been very valuable, and we appreciate his work on it. Stan’s long experience on a New Jersey school board also demonstrates his commitment to and knowledge of education issues, which we feel will make him a key member of the Summit school board. Our community is fortunate that someone with his experience and dedication is interested in running for our local school board. Please support his candidacy.