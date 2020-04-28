Letter to the editor: Vote Tamara Pogue for county commissioner

It’s great news that Tamara Pogue is running for county commissioner as I can’t imagine a more qualified candidate for the job, especially with the additional challenges presented by COVID-19.

I’ve had the opportunity to meet and hear Pogue speak at a number of events over the last several years and am consistently impressed with her in-depth knowledge of complex issues facing Summit County and her straight-forward style for negotiating solutions. There are no quick fixes for many of the issues facing our community — for example, the affordability and availability of housing and child care — but in the last year, she made a huge difference in one area: the cost of health insurance.

As an independent contractor, I purchase my insurance on the Colorado marketplace, and I’m one of the Summit County residents whose health insurance premiums went down by 40% with a Peak Health Alliance plan. I would not have made the switch from a more established health insurance company to a new model if Pogue had not been at the helm of that new initiative. Along with other community and elected leaders, Pogue built something from the ground up that’s making a huge difference for many of us in the Summit County workforce.

As we start to discuss the “new normal,” it’s becoming clear that our elected leaders will need to find innovative and sustainable ways to keep our residents, visitors and economy healthy while juggling the already heavy workload required to run the county. Pogue knows Summit County, knows how to get things done in Summit County and may be one of the best jugglers I’ve ever met.

For these reasons and many more, I’m proud to support Pogue for county commissioner and would ask that you consider doing the same.