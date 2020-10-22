Letter to the editor: Vote Tamara Pogue for Summit County commissioner

Throughout my work in the county as a teacher in Summit School District, and life as a parent in this community, I have been so fortunate to get to know Tamara Pogue. I am truly impressed with her passion for our community and her ability to harness the power of our stakeholders in order to create solutions.

She is a proven connector, one who builds bridges in order to create solutions for us, the residents of Summit County. Her track record of this is shown in her work as the executive director of the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and through her tireless work building the Peak Health Alliance. Pogue believes in working for the greater good, and she is quite successful at it.

The time for Pogue’s leadership is now. We need to leverage every penny of funding from the state and federal budgets so that we can remain strong through this crisis. Pogue has said, “As commissioner, I will ensure our businesses and nonprofits make it out of this crisis unscathed. I will guide them through the red tape and bureaucracy of government resources, to make sure they can access much-needed funds during these turbulent times.” She has a proven track record, and I know she will come through for us as commissioner.

I am proud to be a Summit County resident because of fighters like Pogue. She leads with her heart and follows through with her grit. I ask you, Summit County residents, to join in me in casting a vote for Pogue.