Letter to the editor: Vote Tamara Pogue for Summit County commissioner

I’ve had the pleasure of working directly with Tamara Pogue for several years. She has a talent for bringing the right people together to solve problems. She is genuinely interested in learning through hearing diverse perspectives. Once she understands the underlying challenges with any local issue, Pogue immediately gets to work figuring out solutions.

Pogue cares deeply for our community and our environment. Through her leadership at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and Peak Health Alliance, she has a proven track record of helping working families. On the environmental front, she supports increasing recycling and working toward the goals in Summit County’s Climate Action Plan. She supports the expansion of programs like Solarize Summit that would help more locals get solar onto their roofs. And she’d like to increase access to recycling for all residents and visitors.

Please join me in voting for Pogue for Summit County commissioner.