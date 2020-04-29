Letter to the editor: Vote Tamara Pogue for Summit County commissioner

Summit County is fortunate to have Tamara Pogue running for county commissioner. Pogue is a proven leader who can guide the county forward during and after COVID-19. From her time as director of the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and CEO of Peak Health Alliance, as well as a Snake River planning commissioner, Pogue has gained vast knowledge of our diverse population and understands what actions are needed to restore and improve the unique quality of life valued by county residents.

Pogue believes that environmental wellness is not just a possibility but a necessity. She will be a dedicated advocate for Summit County’s greatest asset: its natural landscape. She fully understands and supports the need for protecting open space for conservation and recreation, preserving critical wildlife habitat, and ensuring we continue to have clean air and water. She supports ending the pursuit to condemn the Fiester Preserve, advocates for walkable communities and taking a more aggressive approach to eliminating noxious weeds. Pogue co-chaired the 1A Strong Future ballot initiative, which funds significant recycling work. She is committed to curbing climate change through the implementation of the Summit Climate Action Plan and renewable energy resolution. She supports programs like Energy Smart Colorado and Solarize Summit to increase the efficiency of new and existing homes and make these initiatives affordable for more county residents.

Pogue will tackle even the most challenging problems with determination and innovation. She takes time to learn about the needs and interests of all county residents and actively seeks input from a wide range of people in order to effectively build consensus and get things done.

We are proud to support Pogue for county commissioner and encourage you to vote for her in the June 30 primary.