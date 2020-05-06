Letter to the editor: Vote Tamara Pogue for Summit County commissioner

I’m excited to voice my support for Tamara Pogue as District 2 Summit County commissioner!

Throughout my work at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, I have had the privilege of getting to know Pogue as a leader in our community. During my time serving under her leadership, Pogue always impressed me with her approachable leadership style and passion.

Pogue has a really big heart for this community, and she is eager to see it thrive. She has a great ability to build solutions even in the most difficult times. I believe Pogue is the right person for county commissioner because of the passion and heart that she has for this community. She’s someone we can trust and someone who will fight for what’s right. Pogue has a good way with words and will make sure this community is represented with firmness and professionalism. She’ll get Summit County’s residents and families the right resources and opportunities.

I’m proud to support Pogue and would ask that you consider doing the same.

Thank you for your efforts to keep Summit County strong, keep well and vote!

Estoy orgullosa de apoyar a Pogue para ser la comisionada del condado y le pediría que considere hacer lo mismo.