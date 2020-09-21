Letter to the editor: Vote Tamara Pogue for Summit County commissioner
Wildernest
I’m honored and proud to voice my support of Tamara Pogue for Summit County commissioner!
I have had the privilege of working for and with Pogue over the last many years. She sees a person’s potential and creates a pipeline of leadership everywhere she goes. Thanks to my work for and with her, I have grown as a professional, individual and community leader.
Pogue elevates what’s possible. She’s well aware of the challenges that we face living up here, and I know the best interest of our local community will be at the forefront if she is elected county commissioner. Pogue has expanded access to basic quality of life for Summit’s most vulnerable populations: housing, food, workforce, English as a second language services, transportation, environmental wellness, mental health — all of these spaces have been touched by Pogue’s tireless leadership. I’ve watched her build solutions from scratch as she brings together our governments, charities and businesses. Pogue elevates what’s possible.
Join me in voting Pogue for county commissioner.
