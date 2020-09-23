Letter to the editor: Vote Tamara Pogue for Summit County commissioner

The great American experiment is in jeopardy. I love our country, our state and our county; we need strong leadership at the helm more than ever, and Tamara Pogue will provide that.

Pogue has proven years of leadership acumen in our community, whether leading the Family & Intercultural Resource Center or advocating to improve our imperiled health care system, she rolls up her sleeves and moves us toward solutions. She is a woman of action.

For the past few years, a coalition of Dillon Valley residents has been working to advocate for improved safety for our kids and pedestrians. Pogue has provided invaluable support and direction in the effort. As Dillon Valley continues to become an increasingly dense hub of the county, it is time for representation that understands the unique and diverse needs of the county’s unincorporated neighborhoods. The county may not be in the business of neighborhoods, but as our population continues to grow, we need someone who knows what it means to adapt.

For that past few years, the current commission has set its sights on the true and real crisis of affordable housing, sometimes at the detriment of other county needs. Pogue is the best person to keep that plate spinning while providing proper planning on other persistent issues and immediate response when necessary. The current pandemic highlights that need.

Vote Pogue for Summit County commissioner.