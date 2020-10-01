Letter to the editor: Vote Tamara Pogue for Summit County commissioner

In these trying times, candidates running for public office need the experience to hit the ground running from Day 1. We need officials who have deep and broad experience in all kinds of topics because we have deep and broad issues to address. We need someone who is experienced in building teams and coalitions between opinion leaders in the community, who can work together to create and implement resolutions in a collaborative way and to come up with solutions that make sense to most and not just a few.

Tamara Pogue has just the kind of experience and commitment we need. She is a proven leader with a long list of innovative solutions she has helped to develop and implement. Her work at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and Peak Health Alliance are examples of difficult challenges that needed to be faced day in and day out to help the people in Summit County thrive. Her ability to define the problem, brainstorm potential solutions, build consensus, then deliver on the best solution has been demonstrated over and over again. She has been involved with making our community more resilient for years.

Having lived in Summit County for more than a decade, Pogue has made significant impacts on the community. She will be the right commissioner for these times.