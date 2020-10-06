Letter to the editor: Vote Tamara Pogue for Summit County commissioner

I’m voicing my support of Tamara Pogue for county commissioner.

I’ve had the privilege of knowing and working with Pogue through her community leadership, civic involvement and philanthropic commitment to help all of us here in Summit County.

In addition to my professional work with Pogue, I am pleased to know her as a friend. Her character and constancy is evident in every aspect of her personal and professional life.

I trust her business sense and was honored to work alongside her as a member of the Family & Intercultural Resource Center board. She is innovative and thoughtful about funding, is collaborative and inclusive around community, and listens actively and attentively wanting to expand her understanding to build the best solutions possible. I’ve witnessed these skills firsthand and am excited to see Pogue bring her gifts, knowledge, enthusiasm and thoughtful leadership skills to our county!

I believe in Tamara’s ability to get things done and am excited to support her as she continues to improve outcomes for Summit County and all of our neighbors.

Please join me in voting for Pogue as Summit County commissioner. We need her care, commitment and expertise now!