Letter to the editor: Vote Tamara Pogue for Summit County commissioner

I strongly support Tamara Pogue for Summit County commissioner. She’s an outstanding community leader who has the necessary skills to help guide Summit County through this difficult period.

I have worked closely with Pogue for many years, first at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and now at the Peak Health Alliance. Pogue was a transformational leader at FIRC. Working collaboratively with other community leaders, she dramatically grew FIRC’s ability to help working families succeed. Among other things, she created successful programs for health care navigation, affordable housing and child care access, all of which are desperately needed for working families. As the CEO of the Peak Health Alliance, she has been fighting to lower the high cost of the health insurance premiums in the county. This year, premiums are 20% lower in the individual market because of Peak Health Alliance.

Pogue is highly capable, a natural leader and a tireless worker who has a passion for helping make our community a better place to live and work. She would be a great county commissioner.