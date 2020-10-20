Letter to the editor: Vote Tamara Pogue for Summit County commissioner

Years ago, on a snowy December day, I met Tamara Pogue as we were leaving the Silverthorne Pavilion, which was hosting Summit’s annual Adopt an Angel holiday-giving program. Summit County was still emerging from the Great Recession, and Pogue looked worried as she explained that she was headed out to raise more funds because record needs were exceeding supplies. I forked over a check because Pogue has the kind of resolve and clear-eyed commitment to taking care of her community that made me want to follow her. She raised the money that our community needed that day by reaching out to anyone who could help, and I gained a lot of respect for her grit, determination and resourcefulness.

People like me urged Pogue to run for county commissioner because we find ourselves in a historic moment when local government is playing the most important and impactful role that it likely ever has; it is a serious moment that demands serious, experienced leaders. We need a leader like Pogue who will unite us by listening to and valuing our diverse perspectives and represent us by making the hard and intelligent decisions that will strategically protect our health and support our economy. Since that snowy day when Pogue got the job done for our community’s kiddos, I have seen her take on some of the most difficult issues in our community, including health insurance and housing. Pogue is prepared to be a commissioner because she has been putting in the hard work on hard issues. When I vote for Pogue, I know that I will be voting for someone who is serious about seeking to understand issues from every perspective and finding solutions which are fair and align with our community’s values. I hope you will join me in voting for Pogue.