Letter to the editor: Vote Tamara Pogue for Summit County commissioner

I’m voicing my heartfelt support for Tamara Pogue as District 2 Summit County commissioner.

Over my last 10 years as a business manager and leader in the nonprofit sector, I’ve had the privilege to work with Pogue on numerous projects. I’m in awe of her strategic mind and managerial skills, heart for service and ability to build consensus, even in the most difficult of times.

She lifts others up and believes that communities are only as strong as their most vulnerable citizens. She cares very deeply about all of Summit’s working families, and I know that her decisions will always be guided by what’s best for them. As a community leader, she has created a legacy of programs that continue to strengthen our communities through innovative and collaborative efforts that expand opportunities for all Summit County residents. Pogue has a strong record of making positive things happen. She gets things done. She also stands up for Summit County. She has fought for this community time and again, and she will continue to do so as commissioner.

I’m proud to support Pogue and would ask that you consider doing the same.

Thank you, stay strong and stay safe.