Letter to the editor: Vote Tamara Pouge for Summit County commissioner

I’d like to voice my support of Tamara Pouge for county commissioner and would encourage you to join me in voting for her this November.

I’ve had the ongoing privilege of working with Pouge on the Snake River Planning Commission and am fully familiar with her driving health care advancements through her leadership with Peak Health Alliance. Over the years, Pouge has invested invaluable work throughout our community with too many successes to name them all here. In short, she gets results.

Her community involvement, not to mention her broad-based professional knowledge and sharp mind, is what sets her apart. She is able to sort through complicated and sensitive issues and develop priorities and consensus to improve our local environments.

I believe that, as a county commissioner, Pouge is an outstanding choice to represent us, and she’ll work hard to make sense of current societal disruptions while maintaining Summit County’s high status and regard throughout the world for our wondrous outdoor environment and quality of life.