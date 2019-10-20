Letter to the editor: Vote Tim Westerberg for Summit school board

We are writing this letter of support for Tim Westerberg and encourage you to vote Westerberg for the Summit School District Board of Education.

We served on the Dillon Town Council with Westerberg for several years and were always impressed with his constant professionalism and inspired by his perpetual optimism in the midst of controversy. Westerberg has an outstanding ability to keep an open mind while actively listening and considering the merits of all sides of an issue. He is conscious about making sure everyone’s voice is heard and is thoughtful and respectful with his feedback and interactions with others. Westerberg has an appropriate sense of humor and can diffuse a tense discussion with a creative compromise or innovative solution.

He has a lifetime of extensive and impressive experience as an educator and principal in K-12 schools and continues to consult with educators across the country. He continually researches and strives to stay current on best practices in educational assessment, philosophy and pedagogy.

Westerberg is passionate about serving his community of more than 15 years and remains actively engaged in community affairs. He will be an excellent Summit School Board member. Vote Westerberg.