Letter to the editor: Vote Tim Westerberg for Summit School District board

I am endorsing Tim Westerberg for the Summit School District Board. I worked in Littleton Public Schools, as director of special education, with Westerberg for six years. He was the principal at Littleton High School for 20 years. He was regarded by fellow administrators, teachers, parents and students as being visionary in all aspects of education, including curriculum, instruction, assessment, legal issues and fiscal responsibility. He would put student needs above those of all stakeholders while being responsive to the needs of teachers, parents and the community. He provided his staff with excellent opportunities for continued staff development, which was effective for increasing student achievement. Westerberg continues to provide staff development in classroom instruction, high-performing schools, standards-based grading, assessment systems, leadership training and standards implementation. He has been recognized professionally for his breath and depth of service to education. His experience and expertise will be an asset to our Summit County schools.