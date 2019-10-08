Letter to the editor: Vote Virgili, Hartzell for CMC board of trustees

Colorado Mountain College has two contested trustee positions on the fall ballot. Our current trustees in Garfield and Lake counties representing CMC are term limited, and the positions are now open for voters throughout the district to decide whom they want to represent these communities going forward.

I encourage you to join me in voting for Marianne Virgili (Garfield County) and Bob Hartzell (Lake County).

CMC trustees help ensure that the college continues to meet the community needs, student needs and workforce development needs of our mountain region. It is important that Leadville and Garfield counties continue to have a strong voice within the Colorado Mountain College organization. Virgili and Hartzell are exactly the right people to do this job; their leadership and community involvement are unparalleled, and they share a vision for CMC to continue to be a great asset for our mountain communities.