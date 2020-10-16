Letter to the editor: Vote with your conscience on Prop 115

Thank you to the organization that published the ads in the SDN on Colorado’s ballot Proposition 115 for consideration in the upcoming election. Science is provided in the ad’s QR code videos and 22 weeks, or five months, seems to me a reasonable amount of time to make the decision to proceed with an abortion, in most cases. If you read Proposition 115 in your voting guide, it provides protections for women after 22 weeks, should the need arise.

For those who were unable to access them immediately, the QR codes in the ads allow you to easily link your smartphone to websites that have some very scientific, thought- provoking videos on how “You and Me” come to be part of this world we live in. I found the videos very helpful and to the point. They’re much more scientific than political about what’s going on in the women’s womb, following conception. I especially enjoyed the “Conception to Birth” video. I urge everyone to watch.

Vote your conscience, not the unsubstantiated, political rhetoric that seems to dominate this issue.