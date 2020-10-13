Letter to the editor: Vote ‘yes’ on 1A

I am asking for your thoughtful consideration of question 1A. I am the executive director of Advocates for Victims of Assault. Our organization supports survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. In the first three quarters of this year, we have had a 70% increase in new clients over last year. We have served 1 in 80 Summit County residents. In the first three quarters of this year, we have provided over 3,000 nights of safety to survivors and their dependent children.

The 1A Services Stabilization question is a part of your November ballot. The heart of the question is this: A “yes” vote doesn’t equal an increase in funding for local resources, it is a local vote for local funding to remain stable. It means local decisions may be made through adjusting the mill rate so local resources may continue at the same level they do today. Otherwise, funding will be reduced by roughly 13% every two years, which may result in a reduction of services available to some of our most vulnerable individuals.

Some of the health and human services nonprofits, such as Advocates for Victims of Assault, partner with the Summit County government to provide services locally. An element of those partnerships is financial. Local governments contribute roughly less than 10% of our overall budget. However, those contributions represent a majority of our general operating budget. Voting no on 1A will result in a reduction in these funds significantly impacting our ability to operate.

A healthy nonprofit sector can shoulder the services our community demands. Services that would otherwise be functions of government or not provided at all. A “yes” vote for 1A is a vote in support of preserving our capacity to provide the services to the community at large.