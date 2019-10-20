Letter to the editor: Vote yes on 7A for Colorado Mountain College

Colorado Mountain College has been petitioned by the Salida School District to annex into the Colorado Mountain College special taxing district. CMC is mandated by the state of Colorado to provide college programming to Chaffee County, if it is fiscally possible. The taxpayers residing within the Salida School District boundaries will have to vote to pay the Colorado Mountain College mill levy as do all taxpayers within the Colorado Mountain College district. Additionally, all of the taxpayers currently within the CMC service district will have the opportunity to vote to allow CMC to annex, or not, the Salida district. Annexing the Salida district will not affect our taxes.

The residents of Salida have been working together with the Salida School District board of directors for well over a year to organize support for joining CMC. A feasibility study shows the viability of CMC operating in Salida. CMC is already offering Salida limited programs on contract with the school district. The school district and city are able to assist with facilities. The Salida community has very much in common with our other campus towns and could be a seamless transition of many CMC programs.

Salida School District tax payers will gain the advantage of the in-district tuition rate of $80 per credit. All other Chaffee County residents will continue to pay $170 per credit.

The students are there, the teachers are there, the facilities are available; let’s vote yes on 7A for CMC.