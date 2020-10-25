Letter to the editor: Vote ‘yes’ on 7A to protect our water and support our economy

This election, we will have an opportunity to vote for our rivers with Measure 7A. At Liquid Descent, we are urging everyone to vote “yes.” Water in our rivers on the Western Slope is not only important economically to our way of life but makes up the fabric of this landscape we love so much.

Measure 7A will raise the Colorado River Water Conservation District mill levy from 0.25 to 0.50 — a small increase that will cost homeowners $1.90 per $100,000 of assessed value with the annual tax on a median-priced home in the district at $7.03. This will raise almost $5 million a year to protect our Western Slope water and support our amazing recreation economy.

The money raised by this increased mill levy will equally fund projects for productive agriculture, infrastructure, healthy rivers, watershed health and water quality, conservation and efficiency here on the Western Slope. There are many industries that rely on water. As a local outfitter, we understand the direct impacts healthy rivers have on our business and the local and statewide economy. This year, a new study from Business for Water Stewardship shows that nearly $19 billion is generated in Colorado by river-related recreation. Locally, our livelihoods are dependent on protected river flows. To protect them, we must fund river health.

The Colorado River district is the voice for Western Slope water, protecting the availability of water for our towns and homes, fighting off large trans-mountain diversions to keep water on the Western Slope and negotiating with neighboring states that would also like our water. Measure 7A may be the most important local ballot initiative this election. We must ensure the Western Slope has a stable and reliable source of water now and for generations to come. I urge you to vote “yes” on 7A.