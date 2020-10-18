Letter to the editor: Vote yes on Amendment B for everyone’s benefit

Vote yes for Amendment B to support the county government, school district, Red, White and Blue Fire District, Lake Dillon Fire District, Colorado River Water Conservation District and all other rural special districts.

That’s only a few of the special taxing districts supported by our property taxes in Summit County.

Gallagher has lowered residential tax assessments on average of 10% every 2 years since 2011 and residential taxpayers have seen these decreases lowering their taxes.

Every nonresidential property owner has seen tax increases! Our restaurants, landlords, grocery stores, small shops, farmers and ranchers and other private landowners who provide many of the open spaces and view corridors in rural Colorado already pay 4 times more than residential.

Vote yes on Amendment B to support our local small business owners and their employees struggling to make it through the COVID-19 crisis.

Residential tax decreases work in metropolitan areas of Colorado. The huge numbers of new residences balance tax revenue for Front Range counties.

Unfortunately, the Gallagher Amendment formula puts rural areas at a disadvantage. The statewide Gallagher Amendment is a political solution to a fiscal problem, applied equally to all Colorado taxpayers, regardless of rural economic differences.

If Amendment B passes, homeowners will not be subject to a higher or new tax rate. Their property tax rates will be fixed at current levels. If it fails, the legislature will be required to reduce residential assessments rates by 18% this year.

For a typical Summit County home assessed at $700,000, Gallagher’s net tax reduction is around $500; multiplying that loss by all the county’s residences is catastrophic to county services.

Vote yes for Amendment B for everyone’s benefit.