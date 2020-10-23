Letter to the editor: Vote ‘yes’ on Measure 1A to maintain mental health service funding
Building Hope board of directors
In 2018, Summit County voters approved a property tax increase to support and improve critical community services. This effort was called “Strong Futures” and included mental health awareness, mental health navigation, mental health care, suicide prevention and SMART law enforcement. The current 1A proposal maintains that commitment to the voters of two years ago by authorizing Summit County government to adjust the mill levy on your property to only maintain current property tax revenue levels. If 1A does not pass, then funding for critical services is estimated to decrease by 15% to 18%. No matter what you have read or heard, ballot issue 1A, does not allow the county government to increase your property taxes. We, the board of directors of Building Hope, urge you to vote “yes” for 1A to maintain funding for critical mental health issues facing our community.
