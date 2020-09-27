Letter to the editor: Vote ‘yes’ on Prop 115 to ban abortion after 22 weeks

I watch with interest the various comments about Proposition 115. It is important to recognize that this is not a move to take away a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion in the early stages of her pregnancy. Unlike the situation early in the pregnancy, late-term abortions clearly are the destruction of a life that has a good chance of surviving in the world outside of the uterus. These infants are clearly alive, moving, responding to pain and preparing for life in the outside world. Some opponents are arguing that the statistics for survival are small, but the data suggests that 50% to 66% of infants born at 23 weeks will survive. At 24 weeks, 66% to 80% born will survive, and of those born at 26 weeks, greater than 90% will survive. Moving beyond that into the last third of the pregnancy, the survival rate is even better. It is inconceivable to me that if I were practicing in this state, I could deliver an infant at 35 weeks alive, crying and kicking at one moment and a short time later I could be doing a destructive procedure to kill a baby that had moments before been ready to come out of the womb kicking and crying just like the previous baby. We may not agree on the abortion issue early in pregnancy, but we should agree that taking the life of an alive infant who can survive outside the womb is not appropriate. Make the only humane choice and vote “yes” on Proposition 115.