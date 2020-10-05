Letter to the editor: Vote ‘yes’ on Proposition 115 to protect human life

Proposition 115 makes most abortions after a gestation period of 22 weeks illegal. The decision on how to vote on this issue boils down to the question of whether a fetus is a human being or not since most of society believes that killing a human being is inappropriate. We, as humans, are all distinct individuals as a result of our individual DNA (homozygotic twin exception noted) and it is the only constant over our lifetimes. That DNA is created at the moment of conception. While the characteristics of a fertilized egg may be quite different, it is no less a human being than a 1-year-old or a 100-year-old for this reason. A 1-year-old is also quite different from a 13-year-old, a 40-year-old or a 70-year-old. But we do not advocate for terminating any of these age groups because they are different, so why would we treat an unborn human any differently? The cacophony coming from Planned Parenthood, NARAL and other pro-choice groups and the religious bigots is, at best, a misdirection. For example, in a recent opinion, columnist Susan Knopf tries to support the position of voting “no” on 115 claiming that the statistics on the viability of a 22-week baby are wrong. What is wrong is to even consider this as salient data. The real question is whether we are dealing with a human being or not. The answer is quite clear. Vote “yes” on Proposition 115. You can speak for those babies who are not able to speak for themselves yet.