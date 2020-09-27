Letter to the editor: Vote ‘yes’ on Proposition 115 to respect life

Not in vain, seven out of 10 Americans are still unafraid to say his name, “God!” Unless one is a hypocrite, this majority could be identified as having a moral compass, especially when it comes to matters of importance such as life and death. Even though I would never donate money to say I respect life, looking at the amount of donations the Colorado Secretary of State has reported for Proposition 115, when it comes to the subject of “stayin’ alive,” we should all be worried!

There isn’t another rock group who could sing those two words with such high-pitched emotion as the Bee Gees in 1977. If doctors in operating rooms can sing that song, perhaps more of us should be singing it in 2020. We are all at risk! Just to name a few: human-caused factors of climate change, hottest year on record, extreme storms, raging wildfires in the West and powerful hurricanes in the Gulf region, and breathing dirty air from excessive amounts of carbon pollution, idling engines and smoke pollution. Staying alive takes a lot more energy these days.

Because the moral compass that shaped me taught me to respect all forms of life, I will vote my conscience. From the tiniest seed to the most beautiful, flowering plants and wildflowers; from the temperate rainforest, diversity of trees, plants and animals to the rugged mountain wilderness; from the furriest, cuddliest of pets to the mountain moose and bugling elk; and from the tiniest, single-cell organism to the recognizable human being in a three-month fetus, I will vote “yes” on Proposition 115 and elect a president whose honest values, humility, moral compass and personal stories will help all of us stay alive.