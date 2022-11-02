Letter to the Editor: Vote yes on Proposition FF to fund school lunches

Did you know that Black and Latinx Coloradans are more likely to live in food insecure households?

Rising costs are putting a lot of families in a tough position, but communities of color are overrepresented in low-wage jobs making it that much harder to make ends meet.

This November, voters can help do something about it by supporting Proposition FF. This ballot measure would provide long-term funding for healthy school meals for public school students in our state. This will have positive benefits for schools, support local farmers and food producers, increase wages for the people who work so hard to prepare and serve meals for our kids, and most of all it is a concrete and effective way to help eliminate food insecurity in our state.

Studies have shown that when children are given healthy food they do better in school and stay healthier overall. Healthy food is as important as any other tool for children to learn, grow and thrive.

Right now, low-income thresholds are leaving many children out of current school meals programs. The Healthy School Meals for All program is an investment in public education and in our children who need healthy food to learn. No one should go hungry because their family is struggling to make ends meet.

Voting yes on Prop FF will help keep kids fed.