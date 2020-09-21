Letter to the editor: Wait for election to unfold before replacing Ginsberg

I was going to wait to write, in honor, respect and mourning of the great woman who just has passed, Ruth Bader Ginsberg; but I see honor and respect are not in abundance among the vultures who are swooping down, even before her blood grows cold, to dishonor her legacy and disrespect her final wish that they wait until after the next election for her “replacement” appointment to the Supreme Court. (As if they ever could “replace” RBG!)

In 2016, the same senators, led by Mitch McConnell, disrespected our first Black president’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the court a full seven months before the next election, ostensibly because waiting for the election would “reflect the people’s will.”

How hypocritical is it, with mere weeks until this next election, they want to ram through a nomination against precedent and against many people’s will, including the deceased?

As Obama just stated, “We need to apply rules with consistency and not based on what’s convenient or advantageous at the time.”

Let’s demand our senators show some conscience and some overdue honor and respect, and wait for our Democratic process to unfold.