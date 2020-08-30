Letter to the editor: Was Harris ‘compassionate’ in her attack on Biden?
Keystone
Regarding Dr. David Ehrenberger’s letter on Morgan Liddick’s column “Kamala Harris and her lies,” I wonder if the good doctor would consider Harris compassionate in her questioning of Brett Kavanaugh in the U.S. Supreme Court hearings and her attack on “honest, compassionate and competent” Joe Biden in the Democratic debates?
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User