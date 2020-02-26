Letter to the editor: Water is important, so let’s be sure to take care of it

Nature, our valuable ecosystems are in freefall and stagnant leadership is evident with human health compromised by less than noble action as campaigns have been waged against our health, life and economy through egregious legislative action locally and globally. Protections of our waterways and our land are under siege. Strong, vibrant water and land provide for our health and a robust economy. It must be protected as much as we protect our own family.

The Clean Waters Act revisions by the current administration are narrowly focused and potentially very destructive. Though major waterways such as the Mississippi are protected as are major lakes, ephemeral tributaries are left out. This means those that only flow part of the time. This is problematic as even those waterways that form after rainfall or that flow part of the year are important to our ecosystem. “This exception also applies to waste treatment systems, groundwater and prior converted cropland and farm watering ponds,” according to an NPR report in January.

Why would anyone care about these seemingly insignificant waters? So far 14 states and very invigorated New York Attorney General Letitia James care a lot. “The coalition of states argue that returning the U.S. to the narrower 1986 standard ignores studies how small bodies of water, even seasonal ones following snowmelt, connect with and impact larger bodies of water more typically targeted for regulation,” according to The Hill.

Water carries nutrients to all cells in our body and oxygen to our brain. Water allows the body to absorb and assimilate minerals, vitamins, amino acids, glucose and other substances. Water flushes out toxins and waste. Water helps to regulate body temperature.

It seems important, so let’s take care of it.