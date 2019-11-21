Letter to the editor: We acknowledge there’s more work to be done on insurance

As a board member of Peak Health Alliance and a board member of the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, I would like to share some facts in response to a reader’s letter from the Nov. 18 issue of the Summit Daily News.

Peak Health Alliance began as an initiative of The Summit Foundation, a nonprofit that has led the way in improving the lives of Summit County residents for 35 years.

When Peak was created, we put into motion a strategy developed at the foundation to bring providers and insurance carriers to the table to negotiate lower rates.

This hard work has paid enormous dividends for the county. Fact is, many residents have seen a 40% to 50% decrease in their premiums with Peak Health.

However, there is clearly more to be done. We’ve learned that lower tax subsidies from the federal government will be an issue for some of our most vulnerable residents, and it’s one we are working to fix.

Thankfully, there is a large group of people who have worked on this innovative approach to reducing the cost of our health care. Mark Spiers is one of them.

Spiers has been a tremendous community leader. His industry knowledge, desire to help working people and keen ability to build consensus have all led to the success of Peak Health. I know I’m not alone in sharing a deep appreciation for his generosity and time.

As a community nonprofit, Peak Health has done great work reducing health care costs in Summit. I’m confident we’ll do an even better job in the years to come.