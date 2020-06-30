Letter to the editor: We agree deed restrictions have consequences
Dillon
Written in response to the letter “The unintended consequences of deed restricted homes.”
We agree with Patricia Walker, and we’ll add there are unthoughtful consequences of deed restricted homes. The refinement of accessory apartments in the last 10 years has created a situation where after over 45 years of each of us working and contributing to Summit County, we as owners and soon-to-be retirees can’t live in an accessory apartment on our own property. That apartment is for a worker. Who do these accessory apartments benefit? Certainly not longtime contributors to the community. Summit County should be ashamed of abandoning those who have added so much to the community. This is no way to reward longtime residents and workers and their families. We direct this to the short-sidedness of Summit County planning.
