Letter to the editor: We applaud Summit’s commitment to reduce single-use plastics

Over the last year, America’s leading beverage companies – Coca-Cola, Keurig Dr Pepper and PepsiCo – have taken significant actions to reduce our industry’s plastic footprint.

Launched by the American Beverage Association, in partnership with World Wildlife Fund, The Recycling Partnership and Closed Loop Partners, the Every Bottle Back initiative aims to decrease the use of new plastic through major investments that modernize recycling infrastructure and educate consumers on efficient recycling practices.

The Colorado Beverage Association is a proud to partner of the Every Bottle Back initiative. Our members bottles are made to be remade, and through the beverage industry’s leadership, we’re working to improve recycling so that more of our plastic bottles are captured and remade, meaning less plastic entering the environment and fewer bottles ending up where they shouldn’t.

Already, Every Bottle Back invested more than $3.9 million to strengthen recycling programs in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Kenosha, Wisconsin, and hopefully soon in Colorado! These regional investments expand recycling access and education for more than 349,000 households, generate an estimated 10.9 million pounds of recycled plastic over a 10-year period, and serve as models for proper recycling across Colorado and the nation.

The Colorado Beverage Association applauds Summit County in its commitment to environmental policies to reduce single-use plastics. We strive to be a partner in the joint undertaking to get every bottle back and keeping plastic out of Colorado’s lakes, rivers and beautiful land.