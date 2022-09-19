Letter to the Editor: We are all called by God to love and to serve

Each and everyone of us is called by God. That means that God has work for us to do. That means that God has people for us to love and serve. That means that God has things to show us and teach us so that we can grow in our faith and in our capacity.

Being called is a sacred and holy thing, and it is also a unique thing. Each person has their own calling, and no two are the same. But there is, of course, a lot of overlaps and connection points among our callings. We are all called to love our neighbor, but how you live that out is going to look and feel different than how I live that out. And each of us is in a continued process, on a continual journey, to discern and refine and grow into our callings. Our callings from God are dynamic things because we are called by a dynamic God.

There are several assets that God has given us to help us in our journeys to discover and act on our callings.

We have the stories and lessons from scripture. We have the teachings, example, life, death and resurrection of Jesus. We have the Holy Spirit that is at work in the church and in the world. We have the church that brings us together, for we discern with each other and empower one another.

We are invited to own and exercise our identity as someone who is called by God. No matter what substances you have or have had in your life, you are called by God. No matter how many possessions you have or don’t have, you are called by God. No matter what you communicate out into the world, you are called by God.

