Letter to the Editor: We are being taxed out of our home here in Summit County

Am I really seeing this? We vote for low-income housing all the time, and I for one do not know many low income people who can afford them.

I did move to this state back in the early ’80s and worked cleaning businesses during the night, working full time during the day and working part time in the evenings. Yes, there are 168 hours in a week, and I worked most of them and so did my husband so we could afford to finally buy our home.

We had a child, also, so had to pay for her care when we could not be there ourselves. Absolutely nothing was given to us in breaks of any kind. Taxes are something I can understand, not agree with all the time, but I understand.

Now as we age we are being taxed out of our home. But we hopefully will be able to buy somewhere else in Colorado. But we will not only have an income tax on our home, also a tax on the home we hope to be able to afford for most of the rest of our life. We do hope to make money on our home as we have had to pay taxes and have made improvements on it over the years.

Now you want a fee on what I sell and what I buy. What will I be able to live on? What will you call it next, a gift fee? After all it is not a tax. I do not expect everyone to work as hard as we have, but I do expect to have something for as hard as we have worked.