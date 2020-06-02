Letter to the editor: We are guinea pigs in the hands of the ruling class
Keystone
Larry Opicka, my previous letter had nothing to do with health issues and the virus. We may disagree with government imposing upon us rules based on scientifically unproven theories. The headline of my letter was written by the editor, and that’s where all the confusion began. The game is much bigger. The virus will disappear in predicted time, but other laws stay forever. We are just guinea pigs in the hands of the ruling class, which does not care if we live or die.
