Letter to the Editor: We are thankful that Vail Resorts supports our local program

I am writing to highlight the impact of Advocates for Victims of Assault, or Summit Advocates, on the Summit County community and our meaningful relationship with Vail Resorts and our local ski resorts.

Summit Advocates was formed in 1979 out of a need to support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Summit County. In 2022, we served 390 new clients, with 68 of those becoming residential clients, meaning they stayed at our emergency shelter. We provide the only emergency shelter for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Summit County, as well as between Golden and Avon along the Interstate 70 corridor. Last year, we answered 613 crisis calls, providing survivors with immediate crisis intervention services. Our 24/7 crisis line is available to survivors, law enforcement, healthcare facilities, and the community at large — and can be reached by calling 970-668-3906.

Summit Advocates receives support from various community partners, including our local ski resorts in Breckenridge and Keystone. We would like to thank Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort, in partnership with Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise, for supporting Summit Advocates and the work that we do to support the Summit County community. By supporting our mission, to create a safer Summit County for all, Vail EpicPromise is creating a more promising future for generations to come. Through the grant money awarded to us by Vail EpicPromise, we are better able to support our local community of survivors, by ensuring we can continue providing our most critical programming, including our 24/7 crisis hotline, emergency shelter, legal advocacy and general advocacy services. We are incredibly grateful for this partnership and are proud of our 44 years serving Summit County!