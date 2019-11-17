Letter to the editor: We ask Senate to pass CORE Act to serve Colorado’s interests

Thank you to Rep. Joe Neguse for his tireless leadership in passing the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act in the U.S. House of Representatives. The CORE Act includes the previous Continental Divide Recreation, Wilderness and Camp Hale Legacy Act lands in Summit and Eagle counties. We are excited to see this legislation move forward to advance public lands protections that address the needs and priorities of our local communities, veterans, businesses and outdoor recreation interests.

Now, we need the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee to do its job and hold a hearing on the CORE Act. Coloradans have been working diligently on these protections for over 10 years. Sen. Michael Bennet has asked for a hearing in this committee. Now is the time for Sen. Cory Gardner to step up for Colorado’s interests and help move this forward.

The CORE Act celebrates and preserves an important part of our history highlighting the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division, which played critical roles in both World War II and the genesis of the modern-day ski industry. The act protects 28,728 acres of natural, recreational and historical resources surrounding Camp Hale. For over 10 years, local stakeholders have worked to consider carefully drawn boundaries addressing fire management, wildlife habitat, water supply needs and recreation interests.

Millions of outdoor enthusiasts visit our counties every year, and our public lands define our local economy and quality of life. Establishing new wilderness, recreation and conservation areas requires vision, commitment, patriotism, and the foresight to pass to future generations the uniquely American heritage of conservation. We ask the Senate to serve Colorado’s interests by passing the CORE Act. Its time has come!