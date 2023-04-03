Letter to the Editor: We can do better with art, architecture, culture and more in the US
Boot Gordon
Silverthorne
Silverthorne
- Art is wrong. What is Beauty? We believe it is godliness.
- Architecture is wrong. Base it on the curve, the dome and spire — not the box. No boxes in nature.
- Landscape architecture. Ignored. We must be “one” with nature.
- House construction is wrong. Save the trees.
- Urban transportation is wrong. No cars. Three pathways plus ski gondolas.
- Health care system is wrong. Ours is worst and most expensive.
- Public education is wrong.
- Economics is wrong. Only one-tenth of 1% in capitalist America are a capitalist?
- Culture is wrong.
We can do better.
Letters to the Editor
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.